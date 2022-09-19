Search
START TYPING AND PRESS ENTER TO SEARCH

Antonio Brown drops video with now-jailed Young Thug and Gunna

The controversial ex-NFL superstar teamed up with the jailed rappers for a song on his new album
Young Thug (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Former NFL superstar Antonio Brown has just dropped his new video featuring now- jailed rappers Young Thug and Gunna.

AB, who is an NFL free agent who has little chance of being resigned with any squad due to the toxicity he brings to teams, has moved on to multiple other lucrative ventures in the interim.


One of them is musicianship, which includes the “Get in My Bag” single, the first single from his Paradigm album.

The video features AB in a smoke-filled bowling alley with a bevy of women as Young Thug got things kicked off as Gunna vibed along in multiple scenes.


The video was obviously shot before Gunna and Thugger got hemmed up on a 56-count RICO indictment in Atlanta. The two emcees have been in jail since May 9 and won’t be eligible for release until after their trial that is scheduled to begin in January 2023.

AB has gotten close to the two and YSL, especially since his departure from the NFL. He has also developed tight business ties with Ye West and is now promoting the rapper’s line of YZY SHDZ sunglasses.

Read more about:

Also read

JoeBidenBHM
News
Joe Biden says 'the pandemic is over'; what the experts and numbers say
IMG_8976
Music
Ella Mai says R&B is 'very much alive' during Good Morning Gorgeous tour
jillian_devynne
Entrepreneurs and Business Leaders
HERide rideshare app focuses on the safety and empowerment of women
IMG_1961
Music
Tory Lanez and August Alsina show no love during tour stop in Chicago
Omarion
Books
Omarion focuses on self-help in book, 'Unbothered: The Power of Choosing Joy'
IMG_9018
Music
Mary J. Blige sets the tone on opening night of 'Good Morning Gorgeous' Tour

Watch this video

What's new

IMG_1079
CAN TV's new show, 'Real Talk,' embraces self-care
AJADEARICA
What A'ja Wilson wants Las Vegas to do before team's championship parade
JoeBidenBHM
Joe Biden says 'the pandemic is over'; what the experts and numbers say