Antonio Brown drops video with now-jailed Young Thug and Gunna

Former NFL superstar Antonio Brown has just dropped his new video featuring now- jailed rappers Young Thug and Gunna.

AB, who is an NFL free agent who has little chance of being resigned with any squad due to the toxicity he brings to teams, has moved on to multiple other lucrative ventures in the interim.

One of them is musicianship, which includes the “Get in My Bag” single, the first single from his Paradigm album.

The video features AB in a smoke-filled bowling alley with a bevy of women as Young Thug got things kicked off as Gunna vibed along in multiple scenes.

The video was obviously shot before Gunna and Thugger got hemmed up on a 56-count RICO indictment in Atlanta. The two emcees have been in jail since May 9 and won’t be eligible for release until after their trial that is scheduled to begin in January 2023.

AB has gotten close to the two and YSL, especially since his departure from the NFL. He has also developed tight business ties with Ye West and is now promoting the rapper’s line of YZY SHDZ sunglasses.