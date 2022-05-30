Kanye West and Antonio Brown make a business move with an NFL superstar

With rumors of him possibly retiring after winning the Super Bowl in February 2022, Aaron Donald has made a business decision and signed with Ye West’s Donda Sports.

Donald announced the news on May 29 on the show “I AM ATHLETE,” and gave his reasoning for the move.

“It was an opportunity that came to me and my wife, and it made sense,” Donald said. “Hearing the whole spectrum of what they were going to be bringing, the whole family atmosphere that they got in Donda Sports. Not just me, but my wife being a part of that. For me, it was a no-brainer.”

West partnered with Antonio Brown to form Donda Sports this year, and the wide receiver referred to himself as the firm’s president earlier in the year. Brown recently announced his doesn’t plan to play in the NFL in 2022.

Ye with Aaron Donald and his wife for Donda Sports 🕊 pic.twitter.com/wQARjp3qdR — yzyupdates (@yzyupdates) May 30, 2022

Donald is known as one of the league’s best defensive players in the game today, earning a Pro Bowl nod in each of his eight seasons, being named first team All-Pro in the last seven years, and winning Defensive Player of the Year three times.

Donald is the first athlete currently playing to be signed with Donda Sports, and discussed the opportunity to sign with West.

“I think it’s a h— of an opportunity to open up a lot of different doors and a lot of different things outside of football that I want to be involved in, that I want to do, that my wife wants to do,” Donald said.

Will this move open up the door for more athletes to sign with West?