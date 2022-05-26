Billionaire Kanye West reveals the last time he touched cash (video)

Ye West, formerly known as Kanye, recently revealed what changed in his life since he reached a new level of wealth.

At the Balenciaga spring 2023 show on Wall Street in New York, a woman showed Ye a spread of cash before he responded he hadn’t touched “cash in like four years.”

Ye smiled after making the statement. Earlier in the week, McDonald’s announced a partnership with the hip-hop legend to redesign the restaurant’s packaging. In part thanks to collaborations with Gap and Adidas, Ye became the richest Black man in America, according to a CBS News March 2021 report, with a net worth well over $6 billion, according to Bloomberg News. While Forbes denied reports he was America’s richest Black man, the media outlet still reported his March 2021 worth hovered around $2 billion.

Months after releasing Donda 2 exclusively on the StemPlayer, Ye is set to release the project’s opening track “True Love” featuring the late XXXTentacion on all streaming platforms May 27.