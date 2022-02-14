Ye, Antonio Brown draw rude gesture from crowd during Super Bowl (video)

The Super Bowl was filled with celebrities as it took place in Los Angeles this year. A celebrity that has received a lot of attention recently, Ye West, was present at the sporting event with two of his children, North and Saint.

West has been going on numerous rants on social media, regarding people such as his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson and Billie Eilish. West also took aim at Kid Cudi, and let everyone know that he won’t be on his upcoming album Donda 2, since he has a friendship with Davidson, who is dating Kardashian.

While West has criticized those people, fans at the stadium turned the tables on him and gave him the same energy.

West was seen with a black mask covering his head at the Super Bowl, and when shown on the jumbotron, fans began to boo him while he was sitting next to Antonio Brown.

They booing @kanyewest at the super bowl LMAOO pic.twitter.com/ExhyXfHQp3 — 💛💙baby girl 💙💛 (@plvmwine) February 14, 2022

If you couldn’t hear the boos good enough in the stadium, a Los Angeles reporter confirmed that people were indeed booing while West was shown on the screen.

Kanye West just got booed on the big screen here at @SoFiStadium 😂😂😂#SuperBowl — Timothy Parker (@TimothyParkertv) February 14, 2022

There’s not a clear indication on why fans may have been booing, or if it was targeted towards West or Brown, but both individuals have had their fair share of controversial stories in news outlets since the beginning of 2022, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if the crowd was booing both of them.