Lil Yachty surprises, shows gratitude to former employer McDonald’s (video)

Lil Yachty continues to give back to the place that started it all.

The rapper surprised the employees of McDonald’s in his hometown of Atlanta to kick off the company’s “Thank You Crew” initiative.

“I learned a lot working at McDonald’s before my music career took off, and this visit brought those memories right back,” Lil Yachty said in a press release. “I give huge credit to all the McDonald’s crew showing up and working hard every single day. They deserve big things, real celebrations, and I’m here for that.”

McDonald’s customers are encouraged to submit their own appreciation to McDonald’s employees at mcdonalds.com/thanks.

“So many of our customers have shared special moments with our crew — from celebrating important milestones in their lives to helping them get through the day with that special treat,” Tiffanie Boyd, senior vice president and chief people officer, McDonald’s USA said, according to the press release. “Our franchisees are thanking their restaurant crew in unique, meaningful ways for all this and more. This program was inspired by them, and I can’t wait to celebrate even more outstanding crew as new thank-you’s start rolling in.”