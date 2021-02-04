Lil Yachty is developing an action comedy film based on the Uno card game

Lil Yachty is gearing to make another leap into Hollywood and just announced that he is developing an upcoming film based on the card game Uno. With plans to possibly star in the film as well, Yachty puts a twist on the game as he turns it into an action comedy heist.

The film will be produced by toy company Mattel, which has owned the rights to Uno since 1992. Lil Yachty’s label heads at Quality Control Music – Kevin “Coach K” Lee, Pierre “P” Thomas and Brian Sher – will also serve as producers with their new company, Quality Films. The film’s screenplay will be written by Marcy Kelly and will take place in Atlanta’s hip-hop scene.

Yachty spoke about the upcoming film to Variety in a statement, saying, “I’m so excited to be part of this film with Mattel. I played Uno as a kid and still do today, so to spin that into a movie based on the Atlanta hip-hop scene I came out of is really special. It hits close to home for me.”

Lil Yachty previously starred in How High 2 with DC Young Fly and lent his voice to the animated film Teen Titans Go! To the Movies, providing the voice of Green Lantern.

Robbie Brenner of Mattel films also spoke on the partnership, adding, “At Mattel Films, we are looking to explore stories that bring our brands to life in unexpected ways. Uno is a game that transcends generations and cultures and we look forward to partnering with Lil Yachty, as well as with Coach, P, and Brian Sher, to transform the classic Uno game into a comedic action adventure.”

Lil Boat also has a series in development at HBO Max called “Public Figures.” Yachty will star in and executive produce that show loosely based on his life, along with Quality Films.

Having an “Entourage” type of feel, the show follows a New York City influencer and Variety explains that the series “follows a group of friends as they find themselves, lose themselves, experience epic failures and hard fought success, hook ups and break ups, and then do it all over again.”

Both projects are expected to move into production later this year.