Benny The Butcher posts Freddie Gibbs’ girlfriend’s explicit content amid beef

The bubbling feud between Benny The Butcher and Freddie Gibbs continues to play out online.

The Butcher showed off one of the chains his crew snatched from Gibbs on Instagram on Aug. 23. The Butcher’s crew allegedly jumped Gibbs before a show in The Butcher’s hometown of Buffalo, New York, in May.

Gibbs responded via his Instagram story, as reported by XXL.

“When all yo homies was trying to jump me I heard y’all saying ‘shoot him, shoot him’ but ain’t none of y’all have the nuts,” Gibbs posted.

The Butcher denied the claim.

“This real police s—,” The Butcher responded. “And it’s a lie.”

Gibbs then went to Twitter, where he apparently directed a subtweet at The Butcher.

“I saw u at yo homie grave,” Gibbs tweeted. “Tell that n—- you’ll be home soon.”

The Butcher then returned to Instagram with a video of him showing off Gibbs’ alleged stolen jewelry from the May altercation.

“Benny gay a– need to stop flexing because he was there and didn’t throw a punch,” Gibbs posted on his Instagram story before adding a laughing emoji. “H– a– n—– did all that, brought a cameraman and all for promo. Still can’t pack a room. Go head start rapping about me so I can start talking about these sealed plea agreements and s—.”

Benny The Butcher then returned to Twitter on Aug. 25 with two pictures. The first picture was Fit Miami, an adult actress affiliated with Gibbs, licking the rapper’s bald head. The second picture was Fit Miami performing a sexual act on another man.

“u gotta be careful,” The Butcher tweeted. “she’ll put that tongue anywhere.” The post was capped off with laughing emojis.

Gibbs has rapped about his girlfriend having an OnlyFans account, including the ironic mention of it on The Butcher’s “One Way Flight” track. While Gibbs hasn’t confirmed his and Fit Miami’s relationship status, he has posted her on his social media pages and other outlets have reported the two are dating.

Gibbs, 40, responded to The Butcher’s, 37, latest jab on his Instagram Story again.

“Oh yeah Fam I knew my girl did p— when I met her,” Gibbs posted. “Y’all some detectives tho. Try again champ.”