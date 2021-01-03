Benny the Butcher creates new anthem for the Buffalo Bills

Buffalo MC and Griselda member Benny the Butcher, recently entered into a partnership with his hometown football team, the Buffalo Bills. Benny the Butcher created a new team anthem for the NFL squad and collaborative merchandise as well. Remixing the Buffalo Bills shout anthem, Benny leads the charge, chanting, “We the mafia… Bills mafia… Let’s go Buffalo.”

He shared the video on Instagram (@getbenny), adding, “Went to go get it even tho’ they didn’t want me to have it @buffalobills @billsmafiapage.”

The collaborative gear includes a T-shirt and hoodie that retails for $30 and $60, respectively. The layout of the shirts includes the rapper in a Bufffalo Bills jersey with the numbers “716” representing the city’s area code. The Black Soprano Family is also on the logo along with his signature. The merchandise can be ordered at www.shoponebuffalo.com.

The Burden of Proof rapper appears to be recovering well after being the victim of a shooting in November during a robbery attempt. Fortunately his injuries were not life-threatening, but Benny the Butcher was hit in the leg while sitting in a Wal-mart in Houston.

In related news, the Griselda Records crew will release their feature film, Conflicted, on Jan. 15. Directed by AK Reed, the movie stars Benny, Westside Gunn, Deuce King, Adiyon Dashalon and Michael Rapaport.

The soundtrack to the film drops Jan. 8 and includes the song “3:30 in Houston,” in which he addresses the shooting. The soundtrack will also feature Westside Gunn, Armani Caesar, Boldy James and Dave East.

Conflicted will be available on Pay-Per-View. “The urban tale depicts Benny the Butcher as a Buffalo gangster who struggles to do right after being released from prison. Faced with the dilemmas of his fresh start, Benny declares [he’ll] never to go back to the game that had cost him his freedom. In the process of getting back on track, he falls in love but is soon confronted with the demons of his past, leaving him conflicted,” according to a statement released by Griselda Films.

Check out the Conflicted trailer below.