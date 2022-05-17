Footage of Freddie Gibbs getting beaten surfaces

Over the weekend, Freddie Gibbs got into a big fight with a group of men before his performance that night in Buffalo, New York. It was all talk and rumors at first, but on May 16, 2022, the footage of Gibbs throwing punches surfaced online.

Gibbs was in town for a performance, when he was jumped on May 14 at a restaurant in Buffalo. In the video below, there’s a guy in a green shirt getting taken to the ground at one point. That guy is presumed to be Gibbs, fighting for his life.

FREDDIE GIBBS GOT SUM SKRAIGHTENING . VIDEO OF HIM GETTIN EARTH WIND AND FIRE OUTTA HIM. @FreddieGibbs care to comment? pic.twitter.com/wBITtPTZRw — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) May 17, 2022

It looked like something may have happened earlier that day, because pictures of Gibbs performance that night showed the rapper with a swollen eye.

Freddie Gibbs got jumped and had his chain snatched in Buffalo… and he still came out to perform pic.twitter.com/TGAhGffxxP — Kurrco (@Kurrco) May 16, 2022

In a text message allegedly from Gibbs, he took a picture of his pendant without the chain, as there were rumors that they may have snatched it. Gibbs said “20 n—– deep this all they did, couldn’t even take my s—. Tell them n—– come harder next time.”

It’s still uncertain how the fight started, but the internet has tried to make connections that the people who attacked Gibbs were associates of Benny the Butcher. Both rappers have gone back and forth on social media the past few months, initially starting because Benny commented that a possible collaboration didn’t work out. Gibbs apparently didn’t like that, and has been mocking Benny since then.

Even with Gibbs getting jumped, it looked like he came out OK if he just had a swollen eye and his chain was snatched.