A 9-hour all-access look at Kem’s Atlanta Full Circle Tour stop

Kem arrives at the Fox Theatre 6.5 hours before the show starts.

The temperatures are in the mid-40s and snow flurries have even been spotted around the city, an anomaly for the South’s capital of Atlanta in April.

It’s the second and final night in the city for the R&B artist, who has the legendary songwriter and artist Babyface opening for him, on the Full Circle Tour. At soundcheck, he allows one of his young children to sing on the microphone passionately, projecting a mixture of English and made-up words through the speakers of the venue.

After an hour of light rehearsal, Kem heads back up three flights of stairs and goes into his dressing room. He spends a few moments with his family before the media are allowed him in and speak to him. Kem politely introduces himself to everyone in the room and offers them water or a snack. The conversation drifts from pitching story ideas to discussing different perspectives on current events in pop culture like the world’s reaction to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. After another hour of speaking, the media is politely escorted out as only a couple of hours remain until showtime.

Approximately two hours before doors open, Kem’s daughter Tori Owens hosts a fan Q-and-A session for VIP purchasers.

“That’s my daughter,” Kem announces with pride and a smile. “Everybody in our house is working.”

As comedian Sherri Shepherd opens the night a little after 8 p.m., Babyface graces the stage and seamlessly runs through the hits he performed and wrote in an hour-long medley of history as celebrities like Eva Marcille and Kandi Burruss look on from the audience.

As Babyface runs through his set, Kem is locking in back in his dressing room. He stirs up tea as there’s a spread of fruits and vegetables and bottled waters available for him on the tables. A candle is lit as his black and white boots lie on the floor. He admitted he has a stylist, but he still picks the exact outfit he wants out of a handful of choices. Fashion is something he’s always wanted to make sure was on point, as he didn’t grow up with the ability to afford many clothing options.

He talks to his wife, Erica Owens, whom he said he met in 2015 at the same Fox Theatre he was preparing to sing in again.

“My wife is my biggest inspiration,” he said. “Somebody get that on tape and send it to me.”

Backstage turns into a frantic transition area for Babyface’s band heading back to the dressing rooms as Kem’s band prepares to take the stage. The production team, makes sure everything runs as smoothly as possible. Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is in attendance. Kem shows up, gathers everyone for a quick prayer and hugs his loved ones one last time before hitting the stage. He brings his trademark confident strut into the spotlight, welcomed by the roar of the crowd, as the set opens with “Love Calls” and ends with “I Can’t Stop Loving You.” The visual effects between the two iconic singles line up perfectly with his life story and journey with love and how it presents itself today in his life as a present father and husband.

After the show, Kem’s band celebrates another successful performance and Kem returns to thank individuals who took the time out to enjoy the experience. In a few more days, he heads an hour west to perform in Columbus, Georgia before hitting Jackson, Mississippi and the rest of America.