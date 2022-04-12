Russell Westbrook slams Los Angeles Lakers and head coach

Beleaguered basketball star Russell Westbrook has taken aim at the Los Angeles Lakers, mainly their former head coach Frank Vogel, whom he claims was a major impediment toward playing at optimum levels during this historical debacle of a season.

The Lakers point guard, at least for the time being, also threw shade at superstar teammates LeBron James and Anthony Davis in that he contradicted their pronouncements that they let Westbrook be himself on the court.

On Monday, April 10, 2022, Westbrook first took aim at the ousted Vogel.

Russell Westbrook on Frank Vogel: “I’m not sure what his issue was with me.” 👀 pic.twitter.com/WQ80CxGclH — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) April 11, 2022

“I’m not sure what his issue was with me or I’m not sure why, but I can’t really give you an answer why we never really connected. That’s something that he has to answer,” he said, according to Legion Hoops. “But I never … from the get-go was feeling like I was having to try to prove myself to him and my capabilities and what I’ve been able to do in this game. It’s unfortunate, but it’s out of my hands.”

Westbrook also chided Vogel for his lack of in-game adjustments depending on who was on the court at the time in order to help him help the team.

“Unfortunately, the things you mentioned I wish would have happened. But those conversations never were had …,” he said. “I was never given a fair chance just to be who I needed to be to help this team.”

Finally, Westbrook contradicted King James and AD in that he doesn’t believe the two allowed the Los Angeles-born and bred Westbrook (he actually lived in neighboring Inglewood) the freedom to do him on the court.

Report: "LeBron & AD were clear on, 'Let Russ be Russ.'" Russell Westbrook: "Well that wasn't true. Let's be honest." … Q: "Did you ever feel like yourself this season?" Russ: "Ahh… Very rarely. There were times and spurts, but I was just trying to find my way honestly." pic.twitter.com/2CwYvIjwgx — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 11, 2022

In conclusion, Westbrook said that playing for the Lakers was never on his bucket list of things to do in life or his career.