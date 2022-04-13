‘We Ready’ rapper Archie Eversole reportedly dead

Archie Eversole, the Atlanta rapper best known for 2002 hit single “We Ready,” has reportedly died. He was 37.

His death was first reported by Atlanta radio station Hot 107.9

Although the death hasn’t been reported by any Atlanta news outlets, many of his close friends publicly mourned his death on the afternoon of April 13. One associate commented that Eversole had been killed.

The success of “We Ready” stood the test of time, especially in Atlanta, where the Atlanta United adopted the song as the club’s unofficial theme music. He eventually made a single “United We Conquer,” which was the official theme song for the team. Eversole’s Twitter and Instagram avatar are both selfies of himself in United jerseys.

With the news of Eversole’s death came a viral clip that resurfaced of a football team singing “We Ready” in the locker room.

“We Ready” is a rallying cry for anyone facing an opponent. Eversole created one of the most popular hype songs ever, but more importantly, he remained a man of the people, who took smiling photos with every fan who approached him.

With Eversole’s death, Atlanta has lost the physical presence of a large piece of its musical spirit.