Ari Lennox calls out trolls who’ve been calling her ‘ugly’

R&B singer Ari Lennox had the time today to deal with the callous critics of her looks.

The 31-year-old Washington, D.C., native, who was born Courtney Shanade Salter, let out a lioness’ roar after growing weary of folks coming for her by calling her “ugly” and other derogatory characterizations.

On Wednesday, April 13, 2022, Lennox stood 10 toes down with a series of tweets by highlighting the malicious and vile comments about her visage.

“Black twitter has been calling me ugly for years,” she penned on Twitter in now-deleted tweets, according to The Jasmine Brand. Lennox then said the barbarous behavior exhibited by some of the fans doesn’t pierce her armor like before.

“It doesn’t hurt like it once did,” Lennox reportedly continued. “I recognize beauty standards vary and lots of self-hate and oppression can play a big part in that. To my new troll fans, there’s not much more you can say.”

Specifically, Lennox put South African social media influencer Mr. Smeg on blast for trolling her countenance continuously.

“These trolls are relentless. For months straight they won’t stop bothering me. To all my beautiful supporters in South Africa, I love you dearly. To these weird obsessed evil individuals, I pray you get therapy for your obsession with me.”

Lennox, who has enjoyed fame and adulation for years via songs like “Pressure,” “On It” and “Chicago,” later exhaled and decided to dismiss her invisible haters.

F this. Some folks will choose to remain stupid. I hope everyone has a beautiful day 😘❤️ — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) April 13, 2022

When a fan wished that Lennox had not erased the comments she reposted, Lennox’s answer was succinct and speaks to her maturation.

It’s not worth my job. It’s not worth the tons of opportunities happening. https://t.co/Qx2CgZmBxg — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) April 13, 2022

This is not the first time that Lennox addressed that social media can be a spirit-depleting snake pit. Back in January 2022, Lennox spoke on the trauma she’s endured by some dastardly, devilish fans.