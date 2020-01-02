Ari Lennox goes on tirade after troll calls her a ‘rottweiler’ (video)

Singers Ari Lennox and Teyana Taylor were the targets of a troller’s mean-spirited insult, calling the two divas “rottweilers.”

A Twitter user @WinEverUwantIT gave the two a back-handed compliment when he penned this explosive thought: “Ari Lennox and Teyana Taylor’s ability to have dangerously high sex appeal while simultaneously looking like rottweilers will always amaze me.”

Ari Lennox clapped back at the tweeter, saying, “People hate blackness so bad.”

Taylor also found out about the Twitter post and agreed with Lennox’s response:

“No lies detected.”

Teyana went radio silent after that, while Ari Lennox took off like a rocket.

“Black women literally the most disrespected. Period … Make it make sense. Black features are royalty,” she declared on Twitter.

Lennox got so heated that she unleashed fury on an Instagram Live session with this tearful renouncement of the Twitter troll’s injurious words:

“I’m not f—in with that s— at all how people hate Black people so much- how Black people can sit up here and say, ‘That’s not my problem.’ Or, ‘She does look like a rottweiler.’ That’s fine. Oh, but you wanna talk about how, ‘People are so sensitive. They want us to cancel freedom of speech.’ Why is this your speech? Why are you so comfortable tearing down Black women and no other race? Look around. When are Hispanic women ever compared to dogs?…When do they do that to white women? When are white men doing that to white women?…they’re not doing that.”

Lenox concluded her soliloquy with this gem for Black parents on Instagram Live:

“Moms and Dads please love on your beautiful black children. Tell them they’re beautiful constantly. Tell them Black people are beautiful. Tell them black features are beautiful.”