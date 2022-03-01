Teyana Taylor debunks infidelity rumours

Teyana Taylor is debunking fake rumors of her being cheated on and doing drugs in an Instagram post.

A TikTok user went on to describe an unnamed singer with two daughters, and has a husband who was on “Dancing With the Stars.” Fans and others immediately thought of Taylor, since her husband, Iman Shumpert, was on the show last year.

The user then goes on to say that the singer learned that her husband was cheating on her, and she was found on the bathroom floor after having too much “candy.” In November 2021, Taylor was rushed to the hospital and forced to cancel her show due to exhaustion, and let her fans know on Instagram.

After the TikTok story went viral, Taylor responded to the rumors on that same Instagram post.

“The person who sent in this CAP a– TikTok story is a fool,” Taylor said. “The person who ‘re-enacted’ this CAP a– story is a fool (she better have her court coin ready) but the people who believed the CAP a– story are the biggest fools smh,” she wrote. “Y’all allow a YT girl to pull some s— like this during Black History Month???

“NOBODY AND I MEAN ABSOLUTELY NOBODY CAN MAKE PETUNIA OVERDOSE ON A D— THING. “I’d kill @imanshumpert fine a–, put him in a nice suit and bury him my damn self before I EVER let him or ANYBODY to push me to do drugs or take myself out.”

Taylor wasn’t done responding, and on Feb. 28 she continued to call out the rumors against her and her family on a Shaderoom post.