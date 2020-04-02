Ari Lennox fires back at Snoop Dogg for making fun of her wig (photos)

Singer Ari Lennox was on her way to try on a lace front wig on Instagram when she got tripped up by a “Dogg” named Snoop.

Perhaps as a way to offset the palpable boredom that most Americans are shackled with in this era of social distancing and quarantine, Lennox posted an Instagram Live video where she tried to easily put on a wig.

After Lennox got frustrated with the process, Snoop Dogg provided his unprovoked and unsolicited opinion on the matter.

“Grow your own hair. What happened to those days?” he said in the comments section that was highly criticized by fans.

According to The Shade Room, Lennox responded exasperatedly: “So I guess I gotta cut more lace? Where am I supposed—WHERE AM I SUPPOSED TO GET A WIG CAP?”

Snoop Dogg took a lot of heat for slamming Lennox on her own IG page. Fans found it especially foul since Lennox defended Snoop after he called “CBS This Morning” anchor Gayle King out of her name and threatened her in February for asking about the late Kobe Bryant’s past sexual improprieties.

After a brief pause, Lennox has now come back at the Doggfather by reminding the rap legend that he also once wore a wig. That old photo was Snoop’s white alter ego “Todd,” replete with a blond wig.

Lennox then fired at Snoop with this IG post, according to The Shade Room: “Uncle I just…I just thought we had an understanding…”