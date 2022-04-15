Weekend artsy and foodie things to do in New York

Spring is in the air. As we head into the Easter weekend, it is a great time to take a quick weekend vacay or sightsee.

If you happen to be in New York City this weekend, here is a list of five great things to check out. There is always something fun to do while in New York!

Midtown Manhattan

Theater/Play

The Roundabout Theater, 227 West 42nd Street between 7th and 8th Avenues

March 18–May 29, 2022

Check out the play Birthday Candles starring Emmy Award winner Debra Messing (“Will & Grace”) as it comes home to Broadway. The poignant and funny new show is about the extraordinary moments that make up one woman’s ordinary life. Also starring John Earl Jelks and Christopher Livingston.

Bronx, New York

Museum/Art

The Bronx Museum of Arts, 1040 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY

Jamel Shabazz: Eyes on the Street Exhibition, now through Sept. 4, 2022

Admission to the Bronx Museum is FREE. They are open Wednesday–Sunday from 1–6 p.m. You may reserve tickets in advance at https://www.bronxmuseum.org/

Take a journey through the creative lens of Brooklyn native photographer Jamel Shabazz as he covers his subjects; Black, White, Native American or Latino — each presented as the natural proprietors of the street. The photographs in this exhibition were all made between 1980 and 2020. All of the people shown in these photographs reside within the five boroughs of New York City.

Brooklyn, New York

Museum/Art

The Museum Food and Drink, 1280 Fifth Ave, New York NY

African/American: Making the Nation’s Table will run through June 19, 2022, presented by The Africa Center at Aliko Dangote Hall.

Reservations recommended. Walk-ins accepted subject to availability.

At African/American: Making the Nation’s Table, take a walk through the fields, see the kitchens, and meet the people who show that African American food is American food. African Americans’ contributions to our nation’s culinary culture are foundational and ongoing. For over 400 years, African Americans have inspired our country’s food through their skill, creativity and entrepreneurship. Black foodways have shaped much of what we farm, what we cook, what we drink, and where we eat.