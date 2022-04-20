Will Smith reportedly ‘flooded with work offers’ despite Oscars ban

It looks like Will Smith‘s career will be just fine after all.

After the Academy banned him from attending or participating in the Oscars for 10 years for slapping Chris Rock on stage, the veteran actor is still receiving multiple offers.

The Mirror reported Smith was set to be “flooded with work offers,” according to industry experts. Marketing consultant Jeff Kelly suggested to the Daily Star Smith would take some time off, but “there will be offers on the table from producers looking to work with him.”

Kelly suggested smaller-budget films would make a run at Smith because he believes Smith’s name still holds value. Invitations to further films depend on the number of moviegoers. TV shows also aren’t off the table since Smith is banned from the Oscars and not the Emmys, an award show focused more on television.