Judge Greg Mathis unveils new family reality TV show (video)

Judge Greg Mathis has lowered the gavel to approve another reality show, which adds to his expanding TV portfolio that includes the “Judge Mathis” legal program as well as the popular series he created and produces, “American Gangster: Trap Queens.”

This time, Mathis is widening the camera spotlight from being trained solely on him to his entire family for the upcoming series, “Mathis Family Values” to be aired on the E! channel.

According to eonline.com, Mathis and his wife and two of his children will make the trek back to Southern California. They will join up with the rest of the family and be in the same city together for the first time in 15 years. Starting this new chapter in their lives, the show will chronicle their journey as they all try to find their way in Los Angeles and the inevitable highs and lows.

Some of the intriguing storylines that will unfold include:

– Linda Mathis, the matriarch of the family, will showcase her quick wit and flavorful personality while managing the entire family running in and out of the same house again;

– Firstborn, daughter Jade, followed her father into the realm of jurisprudence. She is trying to be about that life as she juggles life on both coasts, operating as a full-time motivational speaker and remaining an attorney;

– Daughter Camara Mathis Webb, the twinkle in Judge Mathis’ eyes, is the third lawyer in the family. She is trying to continue exemplifying her nickname, “Mother Mathis, while being attentive to her husband, Ryan, and daughters Nora and Zara;

– Greg Jr. and his longtime boyfriend, Elliott, busy themselves with multiple fruitful real estate ventures while reconciling their relationship with the rest of the world;

– The youngest child, Amir, is an ambitious entertainment production entrepreneur on the rise. However, the family must intercede in his new love life as he recovers from his recent divorce.

The “Mathis Family Matters” series premieres with back-to-back episodes on Sunday, June 19, 2022, at 10 and 10:30 p.m. EDT.

Check out a snippet from the show below: