Why Wack 100 calls Tory Lanez ‘a victim’ and Megan Thee Stallion a ‘liar’

Wack 100 stood up for Tory Lanez in the aftermath of Megan Thee Stallion’s dramatic interview with Gayle King on “CBS Mornings” on Monday, April 25.

Megan, 27, gave King a teary-eyed, play-by-play of the events in Hollywood Hills, California, in June 2020 that culminated in gunfire that reportedly injured both of the “WAP” rapper’s feet.

The point of contention is Megan’s rationale for why she initially said that her bloody feet were the result of her stepping on glass.

“The George Floyd incident had just happened. The police are definitely very much ‘shoot first and ask questions after,'” Megan told King. “For some reason, I was just trying to protect all of us because I didn’t want [the police] to kill us. Like, even though this person just did this to me – my first reaction was to still try to save us.”

The interview prompted Lanez’s camp to clap back at Megan’s narrative of what took place that night. Reputed manager Wack 100, 44, vehemently accuses Megan of telling blatant lies on “CBS This Morning.”

“Not only did we say you lied, you said you lied,” Wack roared on his Instagram story. “Now it went from saying you stepped on glass to a gun shot to the foot to ‘I didn’t want them to kill any of us.’ I’m crying for @torylanez the real victim. All this needs to stop. No DNA or prints on the gun and she’s still going. Guess we can call it the little boy that cried wolf. After all a #Stallion is a #Colt at birth right? Hope that didn’t go over ya heads.”

One Instagram follower responded to Wack’s post and theorized that Megan’s former BFF, Kelsey, 26, pulled the trigger:

“Bro her best friend did that s—,” to which Wack 100 responded with: “@diablo_nIf finally somebody with a brain.”

In retrospect, Megan regrets covering for Lanez in an effort to prevent anyone from getting shot by the LAPD, an agency that has historically shown no compunction about gunning down Black people.

“I didn’t want to see anybody die, so I said ‘I stepped on glass.’ So when I see people trying to use that against me, like, trying to act like I’m lying – ‘oh she stepped on glass, she never got shot.’ I was lying to protect all of us. And sometimes I wish I would have never said that.”

Listen to Wack 100’s personal analysis of the June 2020 episode and the subsequent events.