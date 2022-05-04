Stephen A. Smith said the Lakers need to trade LeBron James

Stephen A. Smith, the high-decibel, vein-popping and bombastic barker for ESPN’s signature show “First Take,” has seemingly made it his job to produce hot takes at regular intervals to trigger a large segment of sports fandom.

Smith made the sports world quake again when he dropped an inflammatory take on sports and pop culture on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Smith, who has never been accused of being vociferously challenged, boldly proffered the idea that the Los Angeles Lakers need to trade away LeBron James.

According to Smith’s reasoning, shipping out the 37-year-old NBA superstar would be the only way to not only salvage the marquee franchise. Various reports state that the Lakers are hemorrhaging money and have mortgaged away their immediate future by acquiring ultra-expensive stars like King James, Anthony Davis, and the mercurial Russell Westbrook, whose moribund shooting percentage and high price tag have handcuffed the Lakers.

Since the Lakers cannot rid themselves of Davis nor Westbrook and their backbreaking contracts, the only other valuable asset they have is James, whom the Lakers need to leverage to acquire younger rising stars, according to Smith.

Adding that the Lakers “as presently constructed are going nowhere,” Smith said the franchise should consider getting into talks with the likes of Cleveland, Utah, Memphis, Portland and a few others to trade out LBJ.

“I think the Los Angeles Lakers should strongly consider trading LeBron James. It’s what I believe,” Smith began tepidly.

“Now, a lot of people are going to lose their minds because the brother is 37, in his 19th year and he just averaged 30 [points] and all this other stuff. If the team was better, he’d have been the league MVP candidate without question,” Smith continued. “This is not throwing a speck of shade at LeBron James in case he’s watching, which he’ll try to deny, but he’s watching. OK, I’m telling you right now, it’s no shade at all. It’s a testament to his greatness and it’s a compliment to him.”

Smith said that the likelihood of such a trade happening is minuscule. Nevertheless, James needs to exit Los Angeles if the Lakers are to stop their slow decline like the Titanic into the depths of permanent stagnation and playoff irrelevancy, Smith believes.

To be sure, NBA analyst and frequent “First Take” guest J.J. Redick vehemently disagreed with Smith on how to improve the Lakers, though he did agree that the prognosis for the 2022-23 season is grim at best.