Search
START TYPING AND PRESS ENTER TO SEARCH

Young Thug arrested along with 27 others on suspicion of racketeering and gang activity

By rolling | May 9, 2022

Young Thug at Tycoon Music Festival (Photo credit: Nagashia Jackson for rolling out)

Young Thug whose real name is Jeffery Williams was charged in a grand jury indictment along with 27 others who are accused of being members of the same gang. The indictment alleges that Young Thug is a founder of Young Slime Life, an Atlanta gang affiliated with the Bloods. Williams was arrested and booked into the Fulton County Jail on Monday May 9, 2022.


All 28 people named in the indictment were charged with conspiracy to violate the state Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act. Many were charged with additional crimes including murder, armed robbery and more.

rolling

Author: rolling

Category:
Tags: , , , ,

Related Stories

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker’s playoff status up in the air following arrest

Chicago rapper Vic Mensa arrested after landing at DC airport from Ghana

Tiffany Haddish faces charges after arrest for DUI

Man arrested after flying into Florida with 24 pounds of marijuana