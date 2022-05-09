Young Thug arrested along with 27 others on suspicion of racketeering and gang activity

Young Thug whose real name is Jeffery Williams was charged in a grand jury indictment along with 27 others who are accused of being members of the same gang. The indictment alleges that Young Thug is a founder of Young Slime Life, an Atlanta gang affiliated with the Bloods. Williams was arrested and booked into the Fulton County Jail on Monday May 9, 2022.

All 28 people named in the indictment were charged with conspiracy to violate the state Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act. Many were charged with additional crimes including murder, armed robbery and more.