Radio host claps back at Kehlani for criticizing ‘invasive’ interview (video)

A radio host has responded to Kehlani after she complained about a recent interview.

Lore’l, co-host of “The Morning Hustle” with radio veteran Headkrack, responded after receiving heat for asking Kehlani if she would scissor with SZA. A clip of the question, followed by laughing, garnered over three million views on Twitter in the three days since it was posted.

In 2021, the artist came out as lesbian and has denied rumors of dating SZA in the past. On April 28, 2022, SZA responded to a fan’s screenshot of a TikTok calling her a lesbian. SZA responded “it’s not wrong lol” adding more fuel to the fire of any of SZA’s same-sex relationship rumors that might arise.

Another controversial moment of Kehlani’s interview was when Headkrack introduced them as “she” and “her.” Kehlani’s pronouns are “she/they.”

“They are here,” Headkrack said, “and they is she and she is with us. She goes by the name of Kehlani.”

Kehlani sounded off in a couple posts on Instagram Story.

“I see that interview was still released, I’ve been advised to speak!” One of Kehlani’s stories read. “I was gunna remain quiet. Every other recent interview has been super bubbly, warm, informative and open. From start to finish, this interview was cringey, a lot of mockery and invasive as f—. This is why your favorite artists always stop doing interviews or people don’t want to speak anymore.”

The artist also said she’s only interviewing with people she knows care about them from this point forward, and she asked fans to stop sharing the interview clips out of context.

Kehlani also posted another Instagram Story where they mentioned how their energy was off in the interview because of the atmosphere the hosts created.

Lore’l responded on air, and used “her” to reference Kehlani multiple times in the response.

“From now on, don’t come to ‘The Morning Hustle Show’ if you don’t want to talk and be open about your album, your questions, whatever the case,” Lore’l said. “This is our platform at the end of the day. Now, good luck with ya album. I heard it only sold 21,000 copies. Maybe that’s why you’re doing all this, or 5,000 physical copies, but why don’t we help her out? Play a joint for her, because that’s all she wanted at the end of the day.”