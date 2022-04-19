Kehlani speaks forcefully after ‘Superfly’ actor convicted of multiple rapes

Singer and songwriter Kehlani raged with fury at her critics after Superfly actor Kaalan Walker was convicted for multiple violations against women and teens on Monday, April 18, 2022.

Kaalan Walker is currently facing up to 100 years at his sentencing hearing in May after the jury handed down a guilty verdict on six of the assault charges.

After more than 30 women stepped forward with assault claims against Waker, Kehlani blasted people who called her a liar to defend the victims and who dismissed her as clout chasing. Kehlani, who said she knew some of the victims, seethed at her detractors who accused her of exploiting the victim’s pain for her own self-gratification.

“I did not forget who tore down victims of sexual assault when this came out,” she told her 13 million Instagram story followers, according to Revolt TV. “I did not forget what bloggers and blogs and platforms felt like they had to play [it] neutral and give a rapist a platform for the sake of clicks and views when this came out. I hope all of ya’ll beat your own f—— a– and eat your own words. This man is going to jail for the rest of his life, guilty as hell.”

One of Walker’s victims, Sydney Stanford, penned a poignant testimony on her IG page now that she has closure. She personally thanked Kehlani for supporting the victims when there were so many doubters.

“This has been happening since 2017. It has felt like a never-ending nightmare. I have been in survival mode for five years. It is finally over. May this be your reminder that justice is possible. Your story does matter, and that someone will believe you,” Stanford wrote, according to Hot New Hip Hop. “This will never happen again. To all his survivors I have and haven’t met, I love you by default, and congratulations.”

Check out the report on Walker’s guilty verdict and subesquent response.