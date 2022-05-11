Tiffany Haddish sends a message to her childhood bully

In an interview with E! News, comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish discussed her new book that was released on May 10 titled Layla, the Last Black Unicorn.

“It’s inspired by my childhood and how different I was and how hard it was for me to fit in,” Haddish said on May 10. “Realizing that my differences can be my wins and it can help others, so I wanted to share that with kids.”

In 2021, Haddish signed a three-book deal with HarperCollins Kids, as Layla, the Last Black Unicorn is the first of three to be released in the coming years. More inspiration for Haddish came from not seeing many authors that looked like her growing up.

“Growing up, I didn’t see too many books by Black female authors, so I thought this was a good way to start kicking that door open.”

Haddish, also known for not holding anything back, had a message for her childhood bully, while also discussing her book.

“You didn’t like me growing up, but a lot of people like me now,” Haddish said. “You can be out there with the haters that keep watching and spending money on my movies, and my books, and my TV shows, and my clothing line that’s about to come out, and you can keep following and watching all the things that I’m doing and just know, I was right, you was wrong.

“Honestly, I wish [her] all the joy and happiness she can handle because she was obviously an unhappy child, that’s why she did what she did to me.”