Young Thug may soon face the same fate as a New York rapper

Young Thug and Young Slime Life have been at the top of the news recently as the rapper and 28 other members of the gang have been accused of a string of robberies, drug deals, and killings over the years. Now, another rapper may be heading for a lengthy prison sentence in a different state.

On May 11, Brooklyn, New York, rapper Casanova pleaded guilty to multiple felony charges as a leader of the Gorilla Stone Nation gang in his federal racketeering case. Casanova admitted to being involved in a Florida shooting in July 2020, and a robbery in New York City in August 2018.

The rapper also confessed to trafficking more than 100 kilograms of marijuana in Westchester County, New York City, and Florida. He is the 13th defendant in the case to plead guilty.

In December 2020, Casanova addressed the charges in a video on social media. “As you already know, I’m fighting serious charges right now but I’m innocent, that’s one,” Casanova said. “Two, I’ve been fighting my whole life so I can do this.”

Casanova surrendered to the FBI and was booked on charges that included firearm possession, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, and racketeering conspiracy.

Gorilla Stone Nation has been linked to multiple shootings in Westchester County and Brooklyn between 2004 and 2020. One of the members, Brandon Soto, is accused of driving an accomplice to kill a 15-year-old in September 2020.

Casanova is facing a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in federal prison and a maximum sentence of 60 years.