Mike Tyson lands 1st starring role in thriller with Academy Award winner

Punishing pugilist Mike Tyson still incites fear in fans decades after he consistently mauled opponents in the boxing ring.

Tyson’s intimidating aura was easily transferrable as he transitioned seamlessly into films such as the classic comedy Hangover and its sequel, as well as Scary Movie V, and the TV shows “How I Met Your Mother” and “Family Guy.”



This time, however, the former heavyweight champion’s next film movie will mark the first time that he will actually act instead of parlaying off of his legendary punching power.

Tyson will star alongside two-time Academy Award winner Sean Pean in the dramatic movie thriller Black Flies, his first foray into the world of thrillers.

Also starring Tye Sheridan, the film centers around two New York paramedics being driven to the brink of their breaking points. Sheridan is playing the first-year medic alongside the cantankerous vet, played by Penn. The choices their characters make have severe ramifications on their careers and personal lives. Tyson is playing the role of the the medics’ superior officer.

Black Flies will be directed by Jean-Stéphane Sauvaire. Producers include Warren Goz and Eric Gold of Sculptor, Christopher Kopp and Lucan Toh. Penn is also producing via his Projected Picture Works partners, John Ira Palmer and John Wildermuth.