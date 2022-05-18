Travis Scott giving $1M for student scholarships

Travis Scott is slowly emerging from his metaphorical bunker to return to the spotlight in recent months, particularly in the philanthropic arena.

Scott’s Cactus Jack Foundation has awarded $1 million in scholarships to 100 students at historically Black colleges and universities. It is designed to help seniors ensure they graduate in 2022.

The 31-year-old rapper, who was born in Houston as Jacques Bermon Webster II, named the venture the Wayman Webster scholarship after his grandfather, Waymon Webster, who is an HBCU alum and educator at Prairie View A&M University.

“Excellence abounds in every Black household, but too often opportunity does not — and Black students are left behind or counted out. So that’s what my family and I set out to change,” Scott penned in a statement that was obtained by The Grio. “We congratulate all 100 scholarship recipients this year. I know we will see great things from them — and we are already looking forward to increasing our work next year.”

Students joined the National Urban League in giving the beleaguered rapper his flowers for powerfully and positively impacting the lives of aspiring students who struggle with mounting debts. For example, a St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, native Nisha Encarnacion said “thank you” to Travis Scott as she was able to procure her pharmacy degree while supporting her mother and daughter back in the Caribbean island nation.

“Black students are less than half as likely to graduate from college as White students, and financial pressure is the primary reason,” NUL president Marc Morial said in a statement. “We applaud Travis Scott and the Cactus Jack Foundation for investing in the next generation and congratulate the 100 Waymon Webster Scholarship recipients on their graduation.”