Is J. Cole taking a break from rapping? Find out what contract he just signed

By Malik Brown | May 20, 2022
J. Cole (Photo credit: Bang Media)

J. Cole has talked about his desire to play basketball throughout his music career, and it looks like he’s giving himself another chance to do so.

On May 19, it was announced by Shams Charania of The Athletic that Cole has signed a deal to play for the Scarborough Shooting Stars of the Canadian Elite Basketball League. The CEBL began in 2019, and it is a professional 10-team league featuring franchises across Canada.


This will be Cole’s second straight year playing professionally. The team will be led by Jamaal Magloire, the assistant coach of the Toronto Raptors. On his staff is also Canadian national team member and PanAm Games silver medalist Brady Heslip, who is the team’s general manager.

In May 2021, Cole signed with the Rwanda Patriots B.B.C. of the Basketball Africa League. It was expected that he would play between three to six games with the team, and after just three games he finished with five points, five rebounds, and three assists before leaving.


The Shooting Stars are set to open their season on May 26 as they take on the Guelph Nighthawks.

 

 

