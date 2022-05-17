Tiffany Haddish recruits Snoop and Lil Wayne for her new music (video)

Tiffany Haddish has added the title musician to her artistic repertoire that already includes comedian, actress and author.

The Girls Trip star and author of the 2017 New York Times bestselling book, The Last Black Unicorn, chatted it up with TMZ about her children’s book follow-up memoir, Layla, the Last Black Unicorn, while being asked about her experience in the music studio with rap icons Snoop Dogg and Lil Wayne.

Rumors are raging that, in addition to making music with Wayne and Snoop, Haddish is trying to recruit the queen herself, Beyoncé, to work with her, but Haddish was playfully evasive.

“We’ll see what God has in store,” Haddish told her interviewers. “That would be amazing, wouldn’t it?” She admitted that she “would love” to do a song with Beyonce, but added she’s “only seen her at parties.”

Speaking on the cross-pollination of her music and movies, Haddish said her “goal is to make the music and put it in my movies and TV shows … if I put my music in it, I’m in it … but I just heard yesterday that if I release the music on the airwaves — put it out there for purchase — then when I put it in my show they gotta pay me like $35,000 or something like that. I guess I’m a drop that s— today!”

This will mark the second time that Haddish has hooked up with Snoop in the studio. The comedienne dropped the joints “Too Much” and “Do Our Thing,” which also featured Snoop, back in 2020. She explained on the “Kelly Clarkston Show” how the collaborations came about.

“I brought one song to the table, and that’s the theme song for the ‘They Ready’ series on Netflix, the comedy series that I did. And now we just did another song called “Look Like,” and I can’t wait for y’all to hear that. It’s me, Snoop, Lil Wayne – it’s fire!”

Listen to Haddish’s entire interview with TMZ below: