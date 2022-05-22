Megastar CeeLo Green was among the recipients of honorary doctorates at GIA University, an international institution that supports humanitarian efforts through acts of service. CeeLo has been a trailblazing force in music and entertainment for decades. “CeeLo’s philanthropic endeavors have been well-noted, and he remains one of the greatest creative minds on the planet”, said multimedia personality, professor, and president of rolling out, Rashad Richey, Ph.D,

Richey gave a stirring commencement speech about service and leading through criticism. “These graduates have a desire to heal the world through humanitarian acts, which is fundamental for our society to thrive. I am thankful for Dr. Peterson-Maclin who is an international force and one of the greatest human beings you will ever meet”, Richey added.

Global International Alliance, founded by Goodwill Ambassador Lenora Peterson-Maclin , Ph.D, who serves as the organization’s leader, provides leadership and programs for those who are seeking opportunities to serve. Global International Alliance was established in 2016 and is accredited under ANSI/IACET.

The graduation had over a thousand guests in attendance and various countries represented, including multiple African nations, and the United Kingdom.