Bond denied and trial date set for Gunna

A trial date for rapper Gunna has been set.

A judge denied bond for the popular artist and set his trial date for Jan. 9, 2023.

Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, is allegedly a part of YSL, an Atlanta gang recently arrested on RICO charges. As an artist, Gunna is under the YSL label, which stands for “Young Stoner Life.” YSL the alleged gang, however, stands for “Young Slime Life,” referring to slang used to describe the Bloods.

Court figures also claimed Gunna and Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, were at the head of YSL the gang.

Gunna and Young Thug were two of the 28 YSL members arrested and face RICO charges.