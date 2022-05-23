Search
START TYPING AND PRESS ENTER TO SEARCH

Bond denied and trial date set for Gunna

By Rashad Milligan | May 23, 2022
Sergio Kitchens, also known as Gunna. (Photo courtesy of Fulton County Sheriff’s Office)

A trial date for rapper Gunna has been set.

A judge denied bond for the popular artist and set his trial date for Jan. 9, 2023.


Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, is allegedly a part of YSL, an Atlanta gang recently arrested on RICO charges. As an artist, Gunna is under the YSL label, which stands for “Young Stoner Life.” YSL the alleged gang, however, stands for “Young Slime Life,” referring to slang used to describe the Bloods.

Court figures also claimed Gunna and Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, were at the head of YSL the gang.


Jeffery Williams, also known as Young Thug (Image source: Fulton County Jail in Atlanta)

Gunna and Young Thug were two of the 28 YSL members arrested and face RICO charges.

Category:
Tags: , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Gunna gets into altercation at Miami jewelry store (video)

Diddy, city of Atlanta cancel NYE celebrations due to record COVID spike

Atlanta parking deck collapses trapping 1 worker, injuring at least 5

Atlanta mayor to order masks be worn in public places to fight COVID-19


Will Smith details the practice that helped him become a better actor

Flavor Flav owes whopping amount of child support for his 3-year-old son

crime scene tape

Black Georgia father wanted for attacking his ex-wife and her mother