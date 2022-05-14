Lil Keed, Young Thug’s YSL Records artist, reportedly dead at 24

Lil Keed reportedly died at the age of 24.

Keed, best known for his 2018 single “Nameless,” was signed to Young Thug’s Young Stoner Life Records. His brother and fellow YSL artist, Lil Gotit appeared to confirm the news as he tagged Keed and captioned an Instagram story “whyyy bra whyyy u leave me bra” at approximately 1 a.m. ET on May 14. His cause of death had not yet been disclosed.

Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, was arrested on May 10 as the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office named him and 26 others in a RICO case. The alleged gang Young Thug is accused of leading is also known by the YSL acronym, but stands for Young Slime Life, referencing slang from blood gang members. Producer Metro Boomin publicly denied any accusations of Williams leading a gang.

“YSL is not a gang and never been a gang fool,” Metro Boomin tweeted. “YSL is a registered LLC and has provided countless jobs and opportunities for underprivileged Black people and really just all people ’cause that’s how big Thug’s heart is.”

Keed also recently posted on his Instagram story that resembled Metro Boomin’s statement.

“YSL is a family

YSL is a label

YSL is a way of life

YSL is a lifestyle

YSL is not a gang

YSL is not a criminal organization

YSL is not a street gang

YSL is not a mob.”