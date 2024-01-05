Maxine McManaman, a high-ranking TSA official, was apprehended by U.S. Customs and Border Protection at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport upon her return from a Jamaican vacation on Dec. 28. McManaman, who has a 21-year tenure with the U.S. Transportation Security Administration and serves as Assistant Federal Security Director at the airport, is currently detained in Clayton County jail on charges of family-related forgery.

Maxine McManaman's Salary, TSA High-Rank Official Arrested By US Customs At Atlanta Airport#BREAKING #USCustomshttps://t.co/KsD4v324wA — Abhishek Bhatia (@AbhishekBh63159) January 5, 2024

According to the FOX 5 I-Team, McManaman and her father, Delroy Chambers Sr., are accused of fraudulently creating a quitclaim deed to seize a Florida property owned by her brother, Delroy Chambers Jr. The property, valued at $321,500, had been solely in their mother’s name since 2008, with Chambers Jr. holding power of attorney since 2010 due to their mother’s dementia.

Chambers Jr. alleges that their father took advantage of their mother’s condition, leading to multiple hospitalizations. A police affidavit suggests McManaman and her father signed a quitclaim deed in Dec. 2022, deliberately omitting Jr./Sr. designations, implying a property transfer from Chambers Jr. to themselves.

Chambers Sr. was arrested in December on charges including elder exploitation and forgery. He has since posted bond from the St. Lucie County Jail. McManaman, however, remains in jail without bond, facing a third-degree felony charge of forgery.

She is currently on leave from her TSA duties pending further investigation.