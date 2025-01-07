Former NICU nurse faces charges in infant abuse case

A disturbing investigation has uncovered alleged systematic abuse of newborns at a prominent Virginia neonatal intensive care unit, or NICU, leading to serious criminal charges against a former nurse. The case has sparked widespread concern about the vulnerability of infants in medical settings and the critical need for enhanced protective measures.

A pattern of unexplained injuries

The investigation centers on Erin Elizabeth Ann Strotman, a former NICU nurse at Henrico Doctors’ Hospital in Central Virginia, reported The Root. Law enforcement officials have charged her with malicious wounding and child abuse after discovering a pattern of unexplained fractures in multiple infants under her care.

The troubling series of events came to light when medical staff identified three infants with unusual fractures during late November and December 2024. Further investigation revealed potential similarities to cases from the previous year, suggesting a more extensive pattern of abuse. Current evidence indicates at least one confirmed case of injury of a Black baby, with investigators examining up to seven additional cases for similar patterns of harm.

A deepening investigation

Multiple agencies have joined forces to investigate the full scope of the alleged abuse, including Henrico County’s Child Protective Services and the Virginia State Police. The gravity of the charges cannot be undertaken; felony child neglect carries a potential 10-year prison sentence, while felony malicious wounding could result in up to 20 years of incarceration.

The Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office has emphasized that the investigation remains active and ongoing. Investigators are methodically examining evidence that could potentially implicate additional individuals, suggesting the possibility of more charges as new information comes to light.

Shattered trust and emotional aftermath

The impact on families has been devastating. The NICU — traditionally a place of healing and hope — became a source of profound trauma for parents who entrusted their most vulnerable loved ones to professional care. During court proceedings, the emotional weight of the situation was palpable as family members struggled to process the betrayal of trust.

Parents who interacted with Strotman noted her professional demeanor appeared markedly different from other NICU nurses. While she maintained a friendly facade, she allegedly kept an unusual distance from families, contrasting sharply with the warm, connected relationships typically formed between NICU staff and parents during such a critical time.

Moving forward

As the legal process unfolds, the court has taken preliminary protective measures, including ordering Strotman to avoid all contact with minors under 18. Her next court appearance — scheduled for March 24 — is expected to reveal additional details about the investigation’s findings.

The case has resonated deeply within the medical community and among parents, particularly those who have experienced the anxiety and vulnerability of having an infant in intensive care. It has prompted urgent discussions about strengthening oversight in health care settings and ensuring the protection of patients who cannot advocate for themselves.

This troubling situation serves as a stark reminder of the essential role that trust plays in medical care, and the devastating impact when that trust is violated. As the investigation continues, the focus remains on supporting affected families while working to prevent similar incidents in the future through enhanced safety protocols and vigilant oversight.

The community awaits answers as investigators work to uncover the full extent of the alleged abuse, determined to ensure accountability and justice for the innocent lives affected by this breach of medical ethics and human decency.