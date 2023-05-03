The Atlanta Police Department has confirmed that a mass shooter is on the loose after killing at least one person and injuring four others at a medical office.

The reported shooting erupted at Northside Hospital Medical office in the 1100 block of W. Peachtree St. NW in the Midtown section of Georgia’s capital city.

Update as of 1:30p – There have been no additional shots fired since the initial incident unfolded. We are currently aware of 4 shooting victims related to this situation. (1/3) — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) May 3, 2023

Police have identified the suspected shooter as Deion Patterson, 24. The APD has provided the public with a photo and reiterated that the male in question remains at large. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Based on our preliminary investigation, these are photos believed to be of the active shooter. Anyone with any information on this person's whereabouts is asked to call 911. The suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached. (3/3) — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) May 3, 2023

Four of the victims were transported to the hospital for treatment and a fifth person was pronounced dead at the scene. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens is following police advice and imploring the public to shelter in place until further notice.

I am in close contact with the Atlanta Police Department as they are responding to the active shooting situation in Midtown near 1100 W Peachtree. Those in the area should shelter in place. Follow @Atlanta_Police for updates. Stay tuned. — Andre Dickens (@andreforatlanta) May 3, 2023

APD is investigating an active shooter in the area of 1110 W Peachtree St NW. Please shelter in place, or stay out of the area. pic.twitter.com/uRIBECRQDT — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) May 3, 2023

I'm told by a good source, active shooter at Northside Hospital Medical Midtown. 4 people shot. Watch FOX 5 for updates #activeshooter — Dale Russell (@DaleRussellFox5) May 3, 2023

Currently at work in lockdown here inside Northside and there’s an active shooter. Please be safe 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/FoVxNSeYme — BeyNika (@NikaAngel03) May 3, 2023

