The suspect is on the loose and is considered ‘armed and dangerous,’ according to law enforcement
The Atlanta Police Department has confirmed that a mass shooter is on the loose after killing at least one person and injuring four others at a medical office.

The reported shooting erupted at Northside Hospital Medical office in the 1100 block of W. Peachtree St. NW in the Midtown section of Georgia’s capital city.


Police have identified the suspected shooter as Deion Patterson, 24. The APD has provided the public with a photo and reiterated that the male in question remains at large. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Four of the victims were transported to the hospital for treatment and a fifth person was pronounced dead at the scene. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens is following police advice and imploring the public to shelter in place until further notice. 


