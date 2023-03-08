New investigation reveals Louisville police had pattern of discrimination

The findings of a two-year investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice released today exposed blatant discriminatory police practices in Louisville, Kentucky police department The New York Times reported. The DOJ began the investigation after the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor by officers in 2020.

United States Attorney General Merrick Garland, Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg and acting police chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel announced an agreement to change the policing practices that have led to systemic discrimination against and mistreatment of Black people and vulnerable citizens.

The investigation resulted in a 90-page report with details of the Louisville Metro Police Department’s excessive force, no-knock warrants, unlawful car stops, harassment of people during street sweeps and “broad patterns” of discrimination against Black people and people with behavioral health problems.

“Breonna Taylor was a symptom of problems we have had for years,” an unnamed Louisville police leader said during the investigation.

Garland said investigators also found instances of Louisville police calling Black people “monkey,” “animal” and “boy” during traffic stops.

In response to the death of Taylor, the department officially banned no-knock warrants.

“We will not make excuses, we will make changes,” Greenberg said.

The mayor, who took office in January, also condemned the discriminatory actions of the police department discovered in the investigation.

“[It’s] a betrayal of the integrity and professionalism that the overwhelming majority of our officers bring to their job every day and every night,” he said.