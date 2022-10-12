Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend explains deadly shooting on ‘Red Table Talk’ (video)

Even after two years and thousands of stories on the late Breonna Taylor – who was shot and killed during the police’s infamous no-knock warrant in Louisville, Kentucky, Jada Pinkett Smith said she was still shocked by some of her surviving boyfriend’s account about what happened on the night of March 2020.

Pinkett Smith said the boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, along with Taylor’s mom, Tamika Palmer, and sister Ju’Niyah Palmer all provided new and jarring testimony in their play-by-play account of what happened moments before, during and after the deadly police shooting.

“Honestly, I was really shocked. I thought that I … really knew what had happened. But to hear Kenny’s testimony and to have him there with Tamika and her sister, it was so deeply devastating,” Pinkett Smith told CNN. “It just gave me more insight, more information around what actually happened that night — and to actually hear the story from these three points of views, told in such a concise way — it was heartbreaking.”

Jada Pinkett Smith tells CNN’s @thelauracoates why she felt it was important to her invite Breonna Taylor’s family to speak on her talk show, @RedTableTalk . Watch here: pic.twitter.com/DYo1LHNvMQ — CNN (@CNN) October 11, 2022

The episode of “Red Table Talk” will air on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at 12 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch.

“I believe that Breonna represents so many women who have died by the hands of the police or have been abused in some way,” Pinkett-Smith told the news station. “I feel like Breonna is the first case to get the spotlight that it has gotten, and I also believe we really want at some point to have justice for her murder. This is a story that is deeply important to keep talking about.”

When asked about what may take place in the continued quest for justice for Taylor, Pinkett Smith’s answer was philosophical.

“What I’m hoping lies ahead is more awareness, and with that awareness – change. That’s what I’m hoping for, which is why we believe as a family it’s important to keep telling this story.”