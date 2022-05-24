Search
Kanye West is potentially teaming up with this famous restaurant

By Malik Brown | May 24, 2022
Kanye West (Photo credit: Bang Media)

If there is one thing we know Ye West is going to do, it’s make a design that nobody else has. Now, he’s putting his skills into play with restaurant industry behemoth McDonald’s.

On May 23, West posted a picture of a McDonald’s box on Instagram with the caption: “Ye teams up with industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa to reimagine McDonald’s packaging.”


He then went on his Instagram Story and posted the same box, with the text below saying “Next week it’s the fries.” The line is from West’s song titled “Gold Digger,” which features Jamie Foxx.

West may have been teasing this collaboration all along, because in February 2022, he was featured in a McDonald’s commercial for Super Bowl LVI, where he pulled up at the drive-through in a Russian Sheep ATV and his famous shades saying the line “Can I get uhhhh.”


TMZ reported that West was spotted with Chaney Jones in Tokyo earlier this month as well, so it looks like the dots may finally be connecting for the rap impresario to work with the “I’m lovin’ it” restaurant.

 

