Why Kanye West’s 2020 presidential campaign committee is being targeted

According to TMZ.com, members of Kanye 2020 filed a letter with America’s Federal Election Commission on May 24 alleging someone with access to the campaign’s bank account swiped $3,999 of campaign funds in three transactions between December 2021 and February 2022.

The letter states: “It has been determined that the disbursement for $1474 on 12/9/21, $1280 on 2/8/22 and $1245 on 2/22/22 was an external fraud situation.

“After investigating, it was determined that an individual not connected with the campaign accessed a campaign account to pay his own credit card.”

The letter added the money was taken from an account held with First Bank of Wyoming, and bosses at the bank have not reimbursed the campaign for the money which was allegedly stolen.

It added: “The bank was unable to reverse the transactions at issue due to the way they were presented for payment.”

Reports suggest the cash was used to pay off a credit card and the financial anomaly was first flagged by the FEC.

No arrests have been made and bosses at the committee are said to be working with the FEC to gather more information.

Ye announced his presidential run in July 2020 but his campaign was marred by controversy including an outburst at a rally which rocked his relationship with then-wife Kim Kardashian.

During the event in South Carolina, Ye told the audience that he and Kim had talked about having an abortion when she was pregnant with their first child, daughter North, now eight.

The couple split just months later in early 2021.

Ye’s presidential bid failed to take off and he conceded early. Despite getting on the ballot in several states, he earned a total of just 66,636 votes.

However, he suggested he will try again in 2024, tweeting: “WELP. KANYE 2024.”