Sophie Gibson stresses why Georgia local elections really matter this November

Local elections are beyond important and actually really matter. Norcross city elections are crucial this Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. City council members actually make decisions about where local money goes and so it’s important to note that you can attend public hearings to express your concerns to council members — and those decisions can help or hurt people, especially the most marginalized communities.

Sophie Gibson is running for Norcross City Council and has already made it known that she will represent and work hard for all 17,000+ Norcross residents. Ms. Gibson is the right choice for Norcross City Council. It’s time to get to polls and to be heard in Norcross. The voting location is Norcross City Hall, 65 Lawrenceville St., NW, Norcross, GA 30071.

“Local elections have the biggest impact on our lives and voting is the only way to ensure that your voice is heard, and your values are represented,” Ms. Gibson told rolling out Monday, Nov. 1 on the eve of the elections. Ms. Gibson is running for Norcross City Council because she genuinely believes she can make a difference in the community she loves and the community she calls home.

Ms. Gibson is the founder & CEO of VIVO360, a digital and creative agency she founded 20+ years ago with offices in Chamblee, GA and Washington, DC. She has a proven track record of being an entrepreneur and business leader and neighborhood advocate, with well over 30 years of experience solving problems for small, medium, and large-sized businesses, including government, nonprofit, healthcare, education and so many others. VIVO360, Ms. Gibson’s agency, has been instrumental in solving problems in cities like Atlanta and Fairburn.

Ms. Gibson raised three children as a single mother with an MBA from Georgia State University. She was able to instill her parents’ principles of hard work and education on her three children. Her daughter Skye is currently a student at Georgia State University. Her oldest son Egan, lives in Peachtree Corners and has a bachelor’s degree from Central Queensland University in Australia and her youngest son Nage who also lives in Norcross, has a bachelor’s degree from Emerson College in Boston, Massachusetts.

Now more than ever, Norcross needs a strong voice for all of Norcross and Gibson wants to emphasize and focus on the six pillars that she found as common threads between most Norcross residents:

Enhancing public safety – All Norcross residents deserve to feel safe in their homes and neighborhoods. Norcross has a great police department and Ms. Gibson will support an annual review that will ensure Norcross has the infrastructure and personnel needed to keep Norcross residents safe and crime at its lowest.

Maintaining our historic character –Sustainability of our Historic structures and Parks is important, while making sure all of Norcross gets equal attention.

Small business & economic development – This means building the Norcross economy of the future, from physical and technological infrastructure to attracting businesses and jobs so that residents of Norcross can work, thrive and live their best lives.

Diversity & inclusion – As a business owner, Ms. Gibson recognizes that diversity is very important and wants to make sure that the diversity of Norcross cultures are recognized and represented.

Neighborhood advocate & community engagement – As a communications leader, Ms. Gibson believes in ongoing and continued community engagement at all levels.

Enhancing the quality of life for all of Norcross – As an immigrant from Jamaica, Ms. Gibson knows what it is to raise a family on a dream and what it takes to work hard to help change the quality of life for your family and generations to come.

And that’s why Ms. Gibson is the right choice for Norcross City Council!

To learn more about her campaign, visit www.sophiefornorcross.com! And get to the polls Today- Norcross City Hall, 65 Lawrenceville St., NW, Norcross, GA 30071.