Brandy reminds Jack Harlow who she is and freestyles over his beat; listen here

Brandy had to remind Jack Harlow who she is.

On May 25, Brandy released a freestyle over Harlow’s “First Class,” instrumental, and had some things to say to the rapper in her bars.

Brandy responds to Jack Harlow with her "First Class" freestyle.

Brandy raps, “Allow me to reintroduce myself, my name is world-famous, one of the greatest. Living legend, did I mention my resume is amazing. Cinderella scriptures, but that don’t mean Jack in the streets. Jack of all trades, now I’m here jackin’ for beats.”

If you don’t know why this all started, on May 11, Harlow went on the radio show “Ebro in the Morning” when the hosts began to play a music guessing game with him. They played Brandy’s song “Angel in Disguise” and Harlow struggled to figure out who it is, and he initially says Aaliyah. Wrong.

Harlow listened to more of the song, and at one point, the hosts started giving him hints.

They say that she had a famous television show, and her brother is the reason a lot of people are famous. They then said her brother had an amazing sex tape, and that’s when Harlow started connecting the dots.

“Who’s Ray J sister?” Harlow asked. “Brandy and Ray J are siblings? Nobody’s ever told me that in my life.”

On May 17, Brandy tweeted in response, “I will murk this dude in rap at 43 on his own beats and then sing [h]is a– to sleep.” She later tweeted, “See, I can have a little fun too hehe … all love.”

It may have been all love, but Brandy wasn’t playing when she said she would hop on his beat.