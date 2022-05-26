Search
START TYPING AND PRESS ENTER TO SEARCH

Many celebrities call for stricter gun laws after Texas school massacre (video)

By Terry Shropshire | May 26, 2022
Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / ArtOlympic

The country is still reeling in the dark aftermath of a demented and deranged teenager who slaughtered 19 elementary school children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

A cavalcade of celebrities from the worlds of movies, music and sports used Twitter to rail against the United States government for their egregious inactivity before, during and after this grotesque bloodbath at the Robb Elementary School, which is 90 miles west of San Antonio.


Salvador Ramos, 18, used an AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle that he legally bought just days before the tragedy. It marks the deadliest shooting at a U.S. grade school since the 2012 attack at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.

The likes of Missy Elliot, LeBron James, Steph Curry, Gabrielle Union, Quinta Brunson, Chloe Bailey, Kerry Washington and NBA coach Steve Kerr have been begging Congress to pass sensible and reasonable gun safety laws. 


 

 

 

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr called out Congress during a powerful and emotional interview after a recent game against the Dallas Mavericks:  

“I’m so tired of getting up here and offering condolences to the devastated families that are out there. I’m so tired. … There’s 50 senators right now who refuse to vote on HR8, which is a background check rule that the House passed a couple of years ago. It’s been sitting there for two years. There’s a reason they won’t vote on it: to hold onto power.”

One of Kerr’s players, Warriors superstar Steph Curry, reposted Kerr’s poignant speech and advised fans to watch it. 

Category:
Tags: , , , ,

Related Stories

crime scene tape

Alleged Texas school shooter’s final Facebook messages

crime scene tape

21 dead in Texas elementary school shooting

Black female sergeant at Fort Hood claims she’s being harassed

Son of woman slain in Buffalo recalls nightmarish day


Former NFL player Ricky Williams takes his wife’s last name

Billionaire Kanye West reveals the last time he touched cash (video)

‘Martin: The Reunion’ has a premiere date set