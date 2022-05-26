Many celebrities call for stricter gun laws after Texas school massacre (video)

The country is still reeling in the dark aftermath of a demented and deranged teenager who slaughtered 19 elementary school children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

A cavalcade of celebrities from the worlds of movies, music and sports used Twitter to rail against the United States government for their egregious inactivity before, during and after this grotesque bloodbath at the Robb Elementary School, which is 90 miles west of San Antonio.

Salvador Ramos, 18, used an AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle that he legally bought just days before the tragedy. It marks the deadliest shooting at a U.S. grade school since the 2012 attack at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.

The likes of Missy Elliot, LeBron James, Steph Curry, Gabrielle Union, Quinta Brunson, Chloe Bailey, Kerry Washington and NBA coach Steve Kerr have been begging Congress to pass sensible and reasonable gun safety laws.

My thoughts and prayers goes out to the families of love ones loss & injured at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX! Like when is enough enough man!!! These are kids and we keep putting them in harms way at school. Like seriously "AT SCHOOL" where it's suppose to be the safest! — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 24, 2022

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr called out Congress during a powerful and emotional interview after a recent game against the Dallas Mavericks:

“I’m so tired of getting up here and offering condolences to the devastated families that are out there. I’m so tired. … There’s 50 senators right now who refuse to vote on HR8, which is a background check rule that the House passed a couple of years ago. It’s been sitting there for two years. There’s a reason they won’t vote on it: to hold onto power.”

One of Kerr’s players, Warriors superstar Steph Curry, reposted Kerr’s poignant speech and advised fans to watch it.