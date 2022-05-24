Search
15 dead in Texas elementary school shooting

By Rashad Milligan | May 24, 2022
Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / Bjoern Wylezich

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed 14 students and a teacher died from a mass shooting at an elementary school in the state. The alleged shooter is also dead.

The alleged shooter was an 18-year-old Uvalde High School student who shot his grandmother to death before driving to Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. The alleged shooter was an American citizen, a noteworthy fact as Uvalde is less than a four-hour drive from Mexico.


Parents have been told to stay away from the school while authorities conduct an investigation.

This latest mass shooting follows less than two weeks after 10 people died in a Buffalo, New York, grocery store shooting that targeted Black people.


This story is developing.

 

