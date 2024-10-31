Shanquella Robinson’s mother is suing the Cabo Six, FBI, and Justice Department

Do you remember the story of Shanquella Robinson?

The 25-year-old was discovered dead in a rented house in October 2022, one day into a group trip to San José del Cabo. She was accompanied by Khalil Cooke, Malik St. Patrick Dyer, Wenter Essence Donovan, Alysse Michelle Hyatt, Daejhanae Jackson and Nazeer Wiggins, now known as the “Cabo Six.” They claimed she died from alcohol poisoning after they invited a doctor to the property. However, the doctor pleaded with the group to take Robinson to the hospital, but they refused.

An autopsy revealed Robinson suffered serious neck and spine damage before her death. A disturbing video surfaced on social media showing Robinson being assaulted by Jackson while she was naked and unable to defend herself.

The family has sought answers for two years and is now taking legal action.

Robinson’s mother, Sallamondra, accuses the Cabo Six of fabricating the cause of death to conceal an alleged crime. While the group maintains her death was caused by alcohol poisoning and was accidental, the postmortem report from the Mexican Secretariat of Health and the fight footage suggest otherwise. ABC News reported Robinson’s official cause of death was “severe spinal cord injury and atlas luxation.” Along with suing the Cabo Six, Sallamondra is also suing the Justice Department and the FBI, claiming their investigation wasn’t thorough enough.

“I would like each and every one of you […] anything you can do, step in and help us with justice. We need justice for Shanquella Robinson. It has been two years, and there’s no reason that they have not been arrested yet,” Sallamondra said at a press conference, “ABC News” reported.

With no arrests or substantial updates from the FBI and Justice Department, it’s understandable why all parties are being taken to court. We hope Robinson can get justice or at least answers about what happened in Mexico.