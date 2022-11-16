Mystery of North Carolina woman’s death continues; fight footage surfaces

The mystery surrounding the death a 25-year-old North Carolina woman continues. Shanquella Robinson, of Charlotte, traveled to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with a group of friends to celebrate one of their birthdays. Her mother, Salamondra Robinson, told Queen City News her daughter died within 24 hours of her arrival. Salamondra Robinson told the outlet her friends frantically called her and said Shanquella wasn’t feeling well, had alcohol poisoning and didn’t have a pulse.

When the family called the FBI and Mexican authorities, they learned another potential cause of death.

“They said it didn’t have anything to do with alcohol,” she said. “[They] said that she had a broken neck and her spine in the back was cracked. She had been beaten.”

Salamondra later said the friends all told different stories, she believes they called her at the very last minute and said the maid found her.

A video that appears to Shanquella in the villa then surfaced online. Shanquella appeared to be nude as one of her friends was beating her up. The person recording the fight asked if “Quella” was going to even fight back as she kept getting hit.

Another report says the friends called the concierge for assistance after Shanquella became unresponsive. A doctor was called and Shanquella was given CPR. She died at 3 p.m., approximately 15 minutes after being injured.

As of the afternoon of Nov. 16, no arrests have been made.