Shanquella Robinson’s family attends rally, continues to seek justice

The family of the late Shanquella Robinson is still seeking justice for her death. Residents of Charlotte, North Carolina, showed up Saturday, Dec. 10 to a rally at Little Rock AME Zion Church to continue raising awareness and pleading for answers about when someone will held responsible for her death.

More than 100 attendees filled the church, including community leaders, pastors, and close family and friends of Robinson. The latest update came from Mexican authorities, claiming an arrest warrant was issued for one of her friends on the trip. The name has yet to be released, but one rally attendee gave whoever was involved a clear message.

“You can run, but you can’t hide. God promised that vengeance is mine, and I will make them pay,” said one of the speakers at the rally.

The Mecklenburg County commissioner and a board member of Mothers of Murdered Offspring were also in attendance.

Shanquella’s father, Bernard Robinson, expressed his gratitude for everyone showing their support. “Many people came out, they care, they want justice,” said Robinson to local WBTV Charlotte News.

It has been over a month since video footage of Shanquella Robinson being assaulted surfaced.

