Kyrie Irving donated tens of thousands to Shanquella Robinson

While the U.S. Department of Justice has opened an investigation into the shocking and suspicious death of Shanquella Robinson in Mexico, several major celebrities are coming to the family’s aid.

Embattled NBA superstar Kyrie Irving donated $65,000 to the surviving family of Robinson who was apparently murdered while vacationing in Cabo, Mexico, with her college friends.

Authorities and the public were already looking askance at her so-called friends when they told the mother that Robinson died of alcohol poisoning. However, a recently released video showed that Robinson was beaten badly while she was naked inside the resort they checked ino. An autopsy shows that Robinson suffered a broken neck and a cracked spine.

The video has prompted the FBI to launch a probe into what actually transpired at the vacation resort.

Meanwhile, the family has opened a GoFundMe account to cover the cost of transporting Robinson’s body back to the U.S.

Robinson’s sister, Quilla Long, wrote that the family faces “a tremendous unexpected financial burden and a great deal of pain as we prepare to lay my sister to rest. Any support you can contribute to our legal fees and other critical expenses is greatly appreciated.”

So far, the GoFundMe page has generated over $261K with the goal of reaching $300K.

The father of Robinson spoke to “TMZ” and expressed his belief that his nonconfrontational daughter was set up to be murdered.

“They attacked her … and she naked,” Bernard said in the interview posted Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. “She’s not a fighter at all, ma’am. For them to do what they did, ma’am, it just seemed like it was a plot, ‘cause they couldn’t have done that over here, ma’am.”