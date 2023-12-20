Ex G-League baller Chance Comanche describes how he killed woman in Vegas

A former player for the NBA’s G-League admitted to federal agents that he and his girlfriend plotted to kill a woman and then buried her in the desert near Las Vegas.

Fox 5 in Las Vegas reported that Chance Comanche was arrested by FBI agents while on the practice floor for the Stockton Kings in Northern California. The Kings are the minor league team for the NBA’s Sacramento Kings, who play an hour away. Comanche then came clean about the murder of Marayna Rodgers, 23, who went missing for ten days before her body was found in Henderson, Nevada.

Comanche, 27, is being held without bail at Sacramento County Main Jail and awaits extradition to Las Vegas, where Sakira Harnden, 19, is already being held in the Clark County Jail. The television station said the district attorney in Vegas will charge Comanche and Harnden with murder.

The murder plot was hatched, investigators wrote in their report, after Comanche’s friend Harnden claimed Rodgers said she would “smoke” Harnden if she did not get her a Rolex watch. Rolexes are considered ultra-expensive timepieces that can start at $5,500 and go up to $75,000, according to Bob’s Watches.

To allegedly alleviate the threat, Comanche reportedly told officers that he and Harnden, whom he met on a dating app about a year and a half ago—decided to end Rodgers’ life.

Comanche said he would act like a “trick” — a person who performs sexual acts in exchange for money — to lure Rodgers away from her friends.

Once the three were alone and isolated, which is easy to do in the nighttime desert outside of the Las Vegas Strip, Comanche reportedly told the women that he was into “kinky sex” and wanted to tie both women up in the car.

Once Rodgers was tied up, Comanche told investigators that he used an HDMI cord to strangle her while Harnden simultaneously choked Rodgers out with her hands. After the victim was deceased, Comanche and Harnden decided to dump Rodgers’ body in a ditch in Henderson and hide her body with rocks.

Investigators said in the report that after he was arrested and broken down by investigators, Comanche finally pointed to a spot on the map that led them to Rodgers’ battered remains.

The Sacramento Kings released Comanche the same day he was apprehended.