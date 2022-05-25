Alleged Texas school shooter’s final Facebook messages

Social media posts from the alleged shooter responsible for an attack that left 21 people dead in Uvalde, Texas, have surfaced.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a press conference on May 25, Salvador Ramos, 18, began making Facebook posts about 30 minutes before the mass shooting.

“The first post … said, ‘I’m going to shoot my grandmother.’ The second post was, ‘I shot my grandmother,'” Abbott said, as reported by the New York Post. “The third post, maybe less than 15 minutes before arriving at the school was, ‘I’m going to shoot an elementary school.’ “

Screenshots of his last Instagram DMs were also posted between him and a girl who lives in California. In the messages, Ramos told the user “ima air out” before the attack. He also tagged the user in a picture of his guns. She took a nap by the time he sent his last message to her as she claimed she wasn’t feeling well at the time. She has since posted how she wished she had stayed awake, prayed for the victims and made her Instagram account, which has reached 19,000 followers since the shooting, private.

According to the DailyMail, Ramos slowly stopped showing up to school and had an argument with his grandmother about not graduating before shooting her in the face and driving to the elementary school. His grandmother is reportedly in critical condition. Ramos used an AR-15 at the school.